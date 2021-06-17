Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR)

Maxar Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MAXR) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 8,387 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,076% compared to the average daily volume of 713 call options.

MAXR opened at $39.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.35. Maxar Technologies has a 1-year low of $14.94 and a 1-year high of $58.75.

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($1.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($1.24). The firm had revenue of $392.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $435.81 million. Maxar Technologies had a negative return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 15.40%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.80) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Maxar Technologies will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. Maxar Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.07%.

In other news, CEO Daniel L. Jablonsky bought 2,000 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.06 per share, with a total value of $56,120.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Biggs C. Porter bought 3,400 shares of Maxar Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $95,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 6,900 shares of company stock valued at $204,900 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Maxar Technologies by 862.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,788.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of Maxar Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Maxar Technologies by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 67.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MAXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Maxar Technologies from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Maxar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Truist Securities started coverage on Maxar Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Maxar Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.18.

Maxar Technologies Company Profile

Maxar Technologies Inc provides earth intelligence and space infrastructure solutions in the United States, Asia, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Australia, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure segments. The Earth Intelligence segment offers earth imagery products, including orthorectified imagery, imagery basemap, 3D and elevation, and information products; and SecureWatch, a subscription offering that provides online access to imagery and geospatial intelligence platform.

