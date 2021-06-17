Kindred Biosciences Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:KIN)

Kindred Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KIN) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 4,244 put options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 4,778% compared to the average volume of 87 put options.

NASDAQ KIN opened at $9.23 on Thursday. Kindred Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.20 and a twelve month high of $9.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 12.07 and a current ratio of 12.07. The stock has a market cap of $417.88 million, a PE ratio of -40.13 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18.

Get Kindred Biosciences alerts:

Kindred Biosciences (NASDAQ:KIN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.60 million. Kindred Biosciences had a negative net margin of 19.96% and a negative return on equity of 8.50%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kindred Biosciences will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners raised their price objective on shares of Kindred Biosciences from $9.25 to $15.25 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kindred Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Aegis restated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.25 price target (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kindred Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.80.

In other news, major shareholder Park West Asset Management Llc sold 69,600 shares of Kindred Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.80, for a total transaction of $473,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 13.69% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of KIN. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,672,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,518,000 after buying an additional 108,527 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 177.8% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 64,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Kindred Biosciences by 20.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 78,643 shares during the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kindred Biosciences

Kindred Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies for pets. Its product pipeline focuses on biologics for a range of indications primarily in dogs and cats. The company offers Mirataz, a mirtazapine transdermal ointment for the management of weight loss in cats; and Zimeta, a dipyrone injection for the control of fever in horses.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Future Looks Bright

Receive News & Ratings for Kindred Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kindred Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.