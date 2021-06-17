Commercial Metals Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors purchased 1,288 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,214% compared to the average volume of 98 put options.

In related news, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 38,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.32, for a total value of $1,199,430.72. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $313.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Tracy L. Porter sold 37,381 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.37, for a total transaction of $1,060,498.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 10 shares in the company, valued at $283.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,677 shares of company stock worth $2,991,680 over the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMC. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 101.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 106,923 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53,885 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in Commercial Metals by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 103,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Commercial Metals by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 14,523 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 162,048 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 57,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Commercial Metals by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $286,041,000 after purchasing an additional 721,083 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMC. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Commercial Metals in a report on Monday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Commercial Metals in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $23.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.18.

Shares of CMC stock opened at $31.35 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Commercial Metals has a 12-month low of $18.67 and a 12-month high of $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.31.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.05. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 16.52%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Commercial Metals

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

