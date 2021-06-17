Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 15.1% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,292,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,930,000 after buying an additional 300,905 shares in the last quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amryt Pharma in the fourth quarter worth about $28,178,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 85.1% in the fourth quarter. Stonepine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,416,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,057,000 after buying an additional 651,247 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amryt Pharma by 22.5% in the first quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,103,000 after buying an additional 185,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 6.8% in the first quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 429,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,988,000 after purchasing an additional 27,307 shares during the last quarter. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

