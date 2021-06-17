Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) Short Interest Up 22.7% in May

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 574,300 shares, a growth of 22.7% from the May 13th total of 468,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 70,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.1 days.
NASDAQ AMYT opened at $11.79 on Thursday. Amryt Pharma has a 52 week low of $10.06 and a 52 week high of $15.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.32.
Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $48.43 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Amryt Pharma will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Amryt Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.40.
Amryt Pharma Company Profile
Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.
