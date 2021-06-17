Insider Selling: Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sells $70,832.46 in Stock

Donegal Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DGICA) Director Sewell Trezevant Moore, Jr. sold 4,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.09, for a total transaction of $70,832.46. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,849 shares in the company, valued at $435,331.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGICA opened at $15.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $471.91 million, a P/E ratio of 7.50 and a beta of 0.07. Donegal Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.99 and a 12 month high of $16.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Donegal Group (NASDAQ:DGICA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $195.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. Donegal Group had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 9.22%. As a group, analysts predict that Donegal Group Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. This is an increase from Donegal Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. Donegal Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Donegal Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGICA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Donegal Group by 56.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 181,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 65,649 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Donegal Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 364,418 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,127,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Donegal Group by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 67,416 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 11,114 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in Donegal Group by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 17,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Donegal Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 241,691 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the period. 31.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Donegal Group

Donegal Group Inc, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial lines of property and casualty insurance to businesses and individuals in the Mid-Atlantic, Midwestern, New England, and southern states. It operates through four segments: Investment Function, Personal Lines of Insurance, and Commercial Lines of Insurance.

