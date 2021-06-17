SVB Leerink Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX)

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink raised their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a report released on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink analyst S. Davis now anticipates that the software maker will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.10. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Allscripts Healthcare Solutions’ FY2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Allscripts Healthcare Solutions from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.17.

Shares of MDRX opened at $17.71 on Thursday. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions has a 52 week low of $6.20 and a 52 week high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.67.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions (NASDAQ:MDRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $368.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $368.42 million. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions had a return on equity of 7.17% and a net margin of 46.70%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $876,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions by 10.4% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 42,590 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. One Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,723,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of Allscripts Healthcare Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $519,000.

In other news, insider Lisa Khorey sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.54, for a total transaction of $877,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 216,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,794,042.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Klayko sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total value of $504,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,615.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 322,600 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,288 in the last quarter. 1.91% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 26th that permits the company to buyback $350.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to repurchase up to 14% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allscripts Healthcare Solutions

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology solutions and services to healthcare organizations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers electronic health records (EHR), information connectivity, private cloud hosting, outsourcing, analytics, patient access, and population health management solutions.

