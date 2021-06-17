$0.46 EPS Expected for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Hawaiian’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. First Hawaiian posted earnings per share of $0.16 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 187.5%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that First Hawaiian will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.90. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover First Hawaiian.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The firm had revenue of $129.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.99 million. First Hawaiian had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 27.25%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FHB. UBS Group raised First Hawaiian from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. First Hawaiian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.10.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,496,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $478,893,000 after buying an additional 1,165,589 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,349,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $149,710,000 after buying an additional 76,400 shares during the period. Yacktman Asset Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the first quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 2,949,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,719,000 after buying an additional 14,243 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,709,738 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,896,000 after buying an additional 78,967 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of First Hawaiian by 6.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,890,117 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $51,733,000 after buying an additional 115,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FHB opened at $29.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. First Hawaiian has a 12 month low of $14.15 and a 12 month high of $30.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.50%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 71.72%.

About First Hawaiian

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates in three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and time deposit accounts.

