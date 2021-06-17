Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CEO Purchases $50,000.00 in Stock

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) CEO Timothy C. Crew bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 411,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

LCI stock opened at $4.81 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $199.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.92. Lannett Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.12 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.11 million. Lannett had a negative net margin of 38.24% and a positive return on equity of 9.28%. Lannett’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lannett Company, Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LCI. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Lannett during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new stake in Lannett in the first quarter worth about $77,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Lannett in the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Lannett during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lannett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. 85.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LCI. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Lannett from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lannett from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

About Lannett

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, nasal, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspensions, soft gel, injectable, and oral dosages.

