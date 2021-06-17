CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC Increases Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,679 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $2,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Verisk Analytics by 56.0% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 89.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Verisk Analytics stock opened at $170.90 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $177.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $27.70 billion, a PE ratio of 39.74, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.78. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $159.79 and a 12-month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is 23.02%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VRSK shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $201.00 to $197.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $196.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $192.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Verisk Analytics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.67.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daffan sold 6,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.99, for a total transaction of $1,131,006.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 23,905 shares in the company, valued at $4,326,565.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $87,325.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,886,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,898 shares of company stock valued at $7,070,858 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

