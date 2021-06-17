The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Stock Position Raised by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 55.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 81.5% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in The Progressive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its position in The Progressive by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 358 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,245 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.31, for a total transaction of $127,375.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,204,246.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PGR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The Progressive from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Edward Jones upgraded shares of The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.00.

NYSE:PGR opened at $92.92 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.84. The company has a market cap of $54.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $76.16 and a 52 week high of $107.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. The Progressive had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 25.38%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Progressive Co. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 6th. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

The Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Read More: How is inflation measured?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.