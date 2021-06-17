Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,840 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $891,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BSV. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $355,818,000. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $309,731,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 321.6% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,572,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,812,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,031 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,267,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,300,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,658 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,654,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,458,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790,347 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.30. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.03 and a fifty-two week high of $83.30.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Differences Between Momentum Investing and Long Term Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.