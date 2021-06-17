ClinTex CTi (CTI) 24-Hour Volume Hits $1.42 Million

ClinTex CTi (CURRENCY:CTI) traded up 6.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. In the last seven days, ClinTex CTi has traded 10.7% lower against the US dollar. One ClinTex CTi coin can now be purchased for $0.0521 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges. ClinTex CTi has a market cap of $5.96 million and approximately $1.42 million worth of ClinTex CTi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ClinTex CTi alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.00773438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042652 BTC.

ClinTex CTi Profile

ClinTex CTi (CTI) is a coin. It was first traded on June 12th, 2020. ClinTex CTi’s total supply is 191,311,840 coins and its circulating supply is 114,445,175 coins. ClinTex CTi’s official website is clintex.io . The official message board for ClinTex CTi is clintex.medium.com . The Reddit community for ClinTex CTi is https://reddit.com/r/ClinTexCTi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ClinTex CTi’s official Twitter account is @ClinTexCTi and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Clinical Trials Intelligence is a distributed technology platform that incorporates predictive data analytics, machine learning (AI), and the innovative use of smart contracts to drive significant quality and operational improvements in clinical trials. ClinTex delivers intuitive blockchain-based self service analytic solutions to the pharmaceutical industry. ClinTex claims their novel Clinical Trials Intelligence solution will enhance clinical trial processes by providing tools to optimise Operational Efficiency, Clinical Data Quality and Medical Review. “

ClinTex CTi Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ClinTex CTi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ClinTex CTi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ClinTex CTi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ClinTex CTi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ClinTex CTi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.