Origo Market Cap Achieves $3.08 Million (OGO)

Origo (CURRENCY:OGO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Origo has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $777,756.00 worth of Origo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origo has traded 2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Origo coin can now be purchased for $0.0070 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.00773438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042652 BTC.

About Origo

OGO is a coin. Its launch date was September 2nd, 2018. Origo’s total supply is 681,277,830 coins and its circulating supply is 440,516,789 coins. The Reddit community for Origo is /r/origonetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Origo’s official website is origo.network . Origo’s official Twitter account is @OrigoNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Origo’s official message board is medium.com/@origonetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Origo Network presents a security protocol which aims to provide not only confidential transactions but also input/output data privacy for decentralized applications written in smart contracts. With the Origo privacy-preserving application platform (PPAP), application developers can create DAPPs with secure input/ output data without any knowledge about cryptography. To increase the level of anonymity, Origo bypasses the limitation of the public blockchain where information about each transaction is available for everyone through off-chain execution and proof of correctness. Other stages, such as verification of computation for privacy-preserving application, require on-chain computations. “

Buying and Selling Origo

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origo should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Origo using one of the exchanges listed above.

