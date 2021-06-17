RChain (REV) Price Hits $0.21 on Exchanges

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. RChain has a market capitalization of $103.52 million and approximately $349,767.00 worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 21.6% lower against the US dollar. One RChain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000547 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.24 or 0.00061769 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003938 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00023990 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $303.46 or 0.00773438 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.82 or 0.00083659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.73 or 0.00042652 BTC.

RChain Profile

RChain (REV) is a coin. It launched on February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

