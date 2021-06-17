Pantos (PAN) Market Cap Hits $4.26 Million

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Over the last week, Pantos has traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pantos has a market cap of $4.26 million and approximately $10,756.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000395 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002545 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.81 or 0.00060617 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.14 or 0.00142896 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.89 or 0.00177889 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0849 or 0.00000216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $368.48 or 0.00937927 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,210.77 or 0.99805620 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002941 BTC.

Pantos launched on March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,478,346 coins. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official website is pantos.io . The Reddit community for Pantos is https://reddit.com/r/pantos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pantos is an innovative multi-Blockchain Token system created by the BitPanda exchange team. It is an open-source scientific research project, which aims to build a Token Atomic Swap Technology (TAST) for token transfers. Through the conception of a new cross-chain transfer protocol, Pantos intends to bring all major blockchain platforms closer together. Bellow are a some of the differentiating features of the Pantos cross-chain protocol: Cross-chain token transfers(not just SWAPS);Frictionless migration / transfer of the SAME asset from one blockchain to another;(Near) real-time arbitrage, which means more stability and less volatility;Research of open source technology as a joint academic effort;Development of a high quality, open source atomic swap / transfer protocol;Setting an industry standard with an innovative multi-blockchain token system;A Blockchain Domination Index to measure PAN distribution among blockchains. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pantos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pantos using one of the exchanges listed above.

