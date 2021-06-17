GlobalBoost-Y Reaches Market Cap of $1.13 Million (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 9.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. GlobalBoost-Y has a market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $7,447.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can currently be bought for $0.0630 or 0.00000160 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, GlobalBoost-Y has traded up 12.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get GlobalBoost-Y alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,287.14 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,436.62 or 0.06202087 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $617.90 or 0.01572774 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $171.90 or 0.00437551 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56.55 or 0.00143939 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.17 or 0.00705506 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.14 or 0.00420353 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00006673 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.54 or 0.00365366 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Profile

GlobalBoost-Y (BSTY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GlobalBoost-Y’s official website is globalboost-y.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BSTY brings a completely new algorithm to the digital currency scene, and combines it with our real products, real company, and visible & accountable leadership. They aim to improve the acceptance of digital money, providing a safe & attractive investment using Yescrypt as POW – which is ASIC and FGPA resistant.. “

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GlobalBoost-Y using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BSTYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GlobalBoost-Y Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GlobalBoost-Y and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.