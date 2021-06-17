ARMOR (ARMOR) Price Hits $0.34

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.34 or 0.00000864 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ARMOR has traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar. ARMOR has a total market cap of $30.19 million and approximately $980,672.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ARMOR Coin Profile

ARMOR’s genesis date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,958,683 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ??? coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

