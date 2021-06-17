L’Oréal (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $94.67

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.67 and last traded at $93.94, with a volume of 56977 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $93.29.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of L’Oréal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Monday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.26. The firm has a market cap of $261.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.57.

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

