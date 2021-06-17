Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) Hits New 52-Week High at $99.14

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $99.14 and last traded at $98.72, with a volume of 11999 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $98.18.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Wolters Kluwer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $26.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50-day moving average of $94.43.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were issued a dividend of $0.903 per share. This is a positive change from Wolters Kluwer’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 26th. Wolters Kluwer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.68%.

Wolters Kluwer Company Profile

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

