Ignition Trading 17.1% Lower This Week (IC)

Ignition (CURRENCY:IC) traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. In the last week, Ignition has traded down 17.1% against the US dollar. One Ignition coin can now be purchased for about $0.0661 or 0.00000168 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ignition has a market capitalization of $94,253.91 and approximately $25.00 worth of Ignition was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ignition alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,362.93 or 1.00192933 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00035045 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00008313 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00085883 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000859 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002557 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 38.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00006761 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0462 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Ignition

Ignition is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Ignition’s total supply is 1,439,990 coins and its circulating supply is 1,426,817 coins. Ignition’s official website is www.ignitioncoin.org . Ignition’s official Twitter account is @ignition_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ignition is /r/ignitioncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ignition is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Ignition

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ignition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ignition should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ignition using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ICUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ignition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ignition and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.