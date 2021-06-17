GCM Grosvenor Inc. to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for GCM Grosvenor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 14th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.23 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.22. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised GCM Grosvenor from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GCM Grosvenor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th.

GCMG opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10. GCM Grosvenor has a 12-month low of $9.00 and a 12-month high of $15.36.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $103.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.18 million.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the fourth quarter valued at $133,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter worth about $192,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor during the 1st quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, Diametric Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GCM Grosvenor Company Profile

Grosvenor Capital Management, L.P. is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

