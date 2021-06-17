iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) Shares Bought by Cresset Asset Management LLC

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 7.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 57,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,838 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYZ. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 108.6% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 7,833 shares during the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 9.8% in the first quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,617 shares in the last quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the 1st quarter worth $2,075,000. Bridge Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Destination Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 62,892 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,283 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IYZ opened at $33.40 on Thursday. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a 12-month low of $26.56 and a 12-month high of $34.77. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.17.

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

