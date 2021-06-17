Cresset Asset Management LLC Has $1.67 Million Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 57.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,504 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 26,587,473 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $585,456,000 after buying an additional 2,110,695 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,705,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $411,902,000 after buying an additional 2,138,372 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,933,855 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $351,325,000 after acquiring an additional 54,170 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.5% during the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,714,144 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $324,006,000 after acquiring an additional 356,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 10,233,876 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $200,473,000 after purchasing an additional 40,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 28.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. TD Securities started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.50.

Shares of NYSE:EPD opened at $25.43 on Thursday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a one year low of $14.90 and a one year high of $25.69. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $55.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.87 and a beta of 1.40.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.13. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 13.04%. The business had revenue of $9.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.08%. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is 85.31%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

