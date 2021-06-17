Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Sells 166,911 Shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS decreased its stake in shares of NuStar Energy L.P. (NYSE:NS) by 37.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 273,716 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 166,911 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in NuStar Energy were worth $4,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 6.6% in the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 13,265,805 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $226,713,000 after acquiring an additional 817,689 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NuStar Energy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,231,058 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,824 shares during the period. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,393 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,353,000 after acquiring an additional 192,451 shares during the period. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in NuStar Energy by 1.6% in the first quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 384,734 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,575,000 after acquiring an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in NuStar Energy by 32.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 359,089 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $5,174,000 after acquiring an additional 87,519 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.63% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on NS. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of NuStar Energy from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NuStar Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.25.

Shares of NYSE NS opened at $19.50 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 2.61. NuStar Energy L.P. has a 1 year low of $9.47 and a 1 year high of $20.73.

NuStar Energy (NYSE:NS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $361.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.71 million. NuStar Energy had a positive return on equity of 31.00% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NuStar Energy L.P. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.21%. NuStar Energy’s payout ratio is 280.70%.

NuStar Energy Company Profile

NuStar Energy L.P. engages in the terminalling, storage, and marketing of petroleum products in the United States and internationally. The company also engages in the transportation of petroleum products and anhydrous ammonia. It operates through three segments: Pipeline, Storage, and Fuels Marketing.

