Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,491 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Curi Capital purchased a new stake in Stryker during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Ossiam boosted its position in Stryker by 294.9% during the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 154 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Stryker alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on SYK shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Stryker from $265.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Stryker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $268.18.

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 107,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.79, for a total transaction of $27,572,883.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $256.40 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $255.49. The company has a market capitalization of $96.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $171.75 and a fifty-two week high of $268.04.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.94 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical device products that are used in various medical specialties.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.