Pinnacle Associates Ltd. Has $5.14 Million Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW)

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 18.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,947 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 3,690 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.59% of the company’s stock.

PANW stock opened at $363.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.40 billion, a PE ratio of -79.71 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $354.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12-month low of $219.34 and a 12-month high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 10.65% and a negative net margin of 11.00%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $423.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $469.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $401.15.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.85, for a total transaction of $491,775.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,405,441.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.37, for a total value of $2,216,584.35. Insiders have sold 40,615 shares of company stock worth $13,911,529 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

