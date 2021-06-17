Cresset Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP) by 44.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,603 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,423 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CRSP. Bluestein R H & Co. boosted its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. now owns 7,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $4,331,000. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC acquired a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,310,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $858,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $2,626,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.60% of the company’s stock.

CRSP stock opened at $123.91 on Thursday. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a one year low of $64.68 and a one year high of $220.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.01 and a beta of 2.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.24.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported ($1.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.04). CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 27.42% and a negative net margin of 35,630.97%. On average, analysts anticipate that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $55.00 to $132.00 in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded CRISPR Therapeutics to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.68.

In related news, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 30,374 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.37, for a total transaction of $4,020,606.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 57,149 shares in the company, valued at $7,564,813.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bradley J. Phd Bolzon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.61, for a total transaction of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,158,666.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 17.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG, a gene editing company, focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious human diseases. The company develops its products using Clustered Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats (CRISPR)/CRISPR-associated protein 9 (Cas9), a gene editing technology that allows for precise directed changes to genomic DNA.

