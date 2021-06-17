Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Receives $59.67 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Immunic, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.67.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immunic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Aegis initiated coverage on shares of Immunic in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Immunic in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Immunic in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

NASDAQ:IMUX opened at $13.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.92. Immunic has a 1-year low of $11.39 and a 1-year high of $28.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $290.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.62 and a beta of 2.08.

Immunic (NASDAQ:IMUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.92). On average, analysts predict that Immunic will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Duane Nash acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.75 per share, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 14,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,908. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMUX. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Immunic during the 4th quarter worth $6,337,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in Immunic by 111.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 433,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,903,000 after acquiring an additional 228,547 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Immunic by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 719,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,995,000 after acquiring an additional 217,897 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in Immunic by 78.4% in the 4th quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 79,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 35,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Otter Creek Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Immunic in the 1st quarter worth approximately $558,000. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Immunic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops a pipeline of selective oral immunology therapies for the treatment of chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases. Its lead development program is IMU-838, which is in Phase 2 clinical for treatment of relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis, inflammatory bowel disease, and other chronic inflammatory and autoimmune diseases, as well as to treat coronavirus disease.

