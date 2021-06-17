Brokerages Expect Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) Will Post Earnings of $1.21 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) will announce $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ingevity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.37. Ingevity posted earnings of $0.63 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 92.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Ingevity will report full year earnings of $5.32 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.27 to $5.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $5.98 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.19. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ingevity.

Get Ingevity alerts:

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The company had revenue of $320.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $293.05 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingevity has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT opened at $80.93 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $80.81. Ingevity has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.56 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

In related news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,617,052.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Ingevity by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 25,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after purchasing an additional 13,118 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 97,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,406,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ingevity during the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Ingevity by 203.7% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares in the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ingevity

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

Read More: Why are trading ranges significant?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ingevity (NGVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ingevity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingevity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.