Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.35 Per Share

Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Franchise Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Zaffino now anticipates that the company will earn $3.35 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.33. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a negative net margin of 0.95% and a positive return on equity of 11.75%. Franchise Group’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on FRG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Franchise Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Barrington Research lifted their target price on shares of Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. TheStreet upgraded Franchise Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Franchise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

FRG stock opened at $36.69 on Thursday. Franchise Group has a 1 year low of $17.73 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.76, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Franchise Group’s payout ratio is presently 94.94%.

In other Franchise Group news, EVP Andrew M. Laurence purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $1,800,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 400,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,427,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Brian Randall Kahn purchased 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.00 per share, with a total value of $36,000,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,342,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,340,368. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 1,054,000 shares of company stock worth $37,949,280 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Franchise Group by 123.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Franchise Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Franchise Group by 319.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Franchise Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Franchise Group Company Profile

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

