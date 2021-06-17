Analysts Set Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) PT at $25.50

Shares of Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on XGN shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Exagen from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. TheStreet cut shares of Exagen from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Exagen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 20th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exagen from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Exagen in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ XGN opened at $16.50 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.09. The stock has a market cap of $279.31 million, a P/E ratio of -12.13 and a beta of 0.52. Exagen has a 1-year low of $10.29 and a 1-year high of $24.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.41, a current ratio of 16.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $10.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 40.33% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XGN. Samjo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Exagen in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,625,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Exagen by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 132,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Exagen by 62.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,691,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,601,000 after purchasing an additional 647,104 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Exagen by 183.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altium Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Exagen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,513,000. Institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

Exagen Company Profile

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

