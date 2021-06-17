Verasity (VRA) Market Capitalization Tops $59.44 Million

Verasity (CURRENCY:VRA) traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 17th. Verasity has a total market cap of $59.44 million and $27.27 million worth of Verasity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Verasity coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0156 or 0.00000040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Verasity has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $310.08 or 0.00789258 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0732 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000747 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000543 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000488 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin (FST) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001419 BTC.

Verasity Profile

VRA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on May 18th, 2018. Verasity’s total supply is 10,356,527,869 coins and its circulating supply is 3,811,014,157 coins. The official website for Verasity is www.verasity.io. Verasity’s official Twitter account is @verasitytech and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Verasity is /r/Verasity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Verasity is medium.com/verasity.

According to CryptoCompare, “Verasity is the next generation of video sharing platform enhanced with blockchain technology. It aims to empower content creators by allowing them to choose how to monetize videos and also users by giving them more content and options and letting them choose if advertising is wanted and rewarding users that view it. Verasity (VRA) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network and is used in the platform as a reward and payment method. “

Buying and Selling Verasity

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Verasity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Verasity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Verasity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

