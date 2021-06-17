Memetic / PepeCoin Price Up 5.5% Over Last Week (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded up 17.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a total market capitalization of $1.87 million and approximately $10,438.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000159 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $171.87 or 0.00437470 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003606 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00017460 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0351 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002161 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $423.14 or 0.01077048 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0653 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000020 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official website is memetic.ai . Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Memetic / PepeCoin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Memetic / PepeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Memetic / PepeCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Memetic / PepeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

