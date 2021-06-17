Aeon Hits Market Capitalization of $15.77 Million (AEON)

Aeon (CURRENCY:AEON) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 17th. In the last seven days, Aeon has traded 7.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aeon coin can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC on major exchanges. Aeon has a total market capitalization of $15.77 million and approximately $10,512.00 worth of Aeon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $277.17 or 0.00705506 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001230 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0927 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000357 BTC.

PluraCoin (PLURA) traded up 33.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About Aeon

Aeon (AEON) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on June 6th, 2014. Aeon’s total supply is 15,831,459 coins. Aeon’s official Twitter account is @AeonCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aeon is www.aeon.cash . The Reddit community for Aeon is /r/aeon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aeon is a private, secure, untraceable, decentralized digital currency. You are your bank, you control your funds, and nobody can trace your transfers unless you allow them to do so. Aeon uses a cryptographically sound system to allow you to send and receive funds without your transactions being easily revealed on the blockchain (the ledger of transactions that everyone has). This ensures that your purchases, receipts, and all transfers remain absolutely private by default. Using the power of a distributed peer-to-peer consensus network, every transaction on the network is cryptographically secured. Individual wallets have a 25-word mnemonic seed that is only displayed once and can be written down to backup the wallet. Wallet files are encrypted with a passphrase to ensure they are useless if stolen. By taking advantage of ring signatures, a special property of a certain type of cryptography, Aeon is able to ensure that transactions are not only untraceable but have an optional measure of ambiguity that ensures that transactions cannot easily be tied back to an individual user or computer. “

Aeon Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aeon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aeon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Aeon using one of the exchanges listed above.

