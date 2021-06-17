Desjardins Comments on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:CRR)

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) – Equities researchers at Desjardins cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst M. Markidis now forecasts that the company will earn $1.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.16. Desjardins has a “Hold” rating on the stock.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$103.54 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were issued a $0.074 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of ?.

