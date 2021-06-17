Xebec Adsorption Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, Desjardins Forecasts (TSE:XBC)

Xebec Adsorption Inc. (TSE:XBC) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Xebec Adsorption in a research note issued on Monday, June 14th. Desjardins analyst F. Tremblay now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.13). Desjardins also issued estimates for Xebec Adsorption’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Xebec Adsorption (TSE:XBC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 25th. The company reported C($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.16) by C($0.10). The company had revenue of C$6.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$12.37 million.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on XBC. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on shares of Xebec Adsorption from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. TD Securities lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption from C$10.00 to C$7.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Xebec Adsorption to C$5.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on Xebec Adsorption to C$4.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Roth Capital cut Xebec Adsorption from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.55.

Xebec Adsorption stock opened at C$4.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$637.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.89, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Xebec Adsorption has a 1 year low of C$3.63 and a 1 year high of C$11.55.

About Xebec Adsorption

Xebec Adsorption Inc Designs, manufactures, and sells purification, separation, dehydration, and filtration equipment for gases and compressed air in Canada, the United States, China, Korea, Italy, France, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Systems, Infrastructure, and Support. The company offers on-site air dehydration under the ADX Solutions brand; biogas to renewable natural gas systems under the BGX Solutions brand; hydrogen purification systems under the H2X Solutions brand; natural gas dehydration units for refueling stations under the NGX Solutions brand; and products for the filtration and separation of air and gases under FSX Solutions brand.

