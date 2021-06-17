MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Sees Large Volume Increase

MSG Networks Inc. (NYSE:MSGN) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 30,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the previous session’s volume of 260,684 shares.The stock last traded at $15.51 and had previously closed at $15.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $888.09 million, a P/E ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.65.

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 36.42% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. MSG Networks’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MSG Networks Inc. will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of MSG Networks by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in MSG Networks in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSG Networks by 736.4% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of MSG Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in MSG Networks in the first quarter valued at approximately $99,000. 74.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

