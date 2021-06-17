STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Short Interest Down 15.1% in May

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, a drop of 15.1% from the May 13th total of 255,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 458,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SSKN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,688 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,123,550 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 94,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after acquiring an additional 30,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.02% of the company’s stock.

SSKN opened at $1.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.55. The company has a market cap of $50.70 million, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.49. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $2.84.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.56% and a negative net margin of 26.12%. The business had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that STRATA Skin Sciences will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

