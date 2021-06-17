Insider Selling: Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Animalcare Group plc (LON:ANCR) insider Nicholas (Nick) Downshire sold 5,000 shares of Animalcare Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 342 ($4.47), for a total value of £17,100 ($22,341.26).

ANCR opened at GBX 344 ($4.49) on Thursday. Animalcare Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 150 ($1.96) and a twelve month high of GBX 362 ($4.73). The company has a market cap of £206.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 840.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 290.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Animalcare Group’s payout ratio is 5.00%.

Animalcare Group plc engages in the development, sale, and distribution of licensed veterinary pharmaceuticals and identification products, and services for companion and production animals, and equine veterinary markets. It is also involved in the wholesale and marketing of veterinary pharmaceuticals.

