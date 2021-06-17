Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) Upgraded at TheStreet

Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC) was upgraded by TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ GENC opened at $12.30 on Tuesday. Gencor Industries has a twelve month low of $10.55 and a twelve month high of $15.75. The company has a market capitalization of $179.79 million, a PE ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.31.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its position in Gencor Industries by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 969,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 20,915 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Gencor Industries by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 728,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Gencor Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 567,660 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,612,000 after acquiring an additional 22,413 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Gencor Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 533,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gencor Industries by 8.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 130,573 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 10,578 shares during the last quarter. 47.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

