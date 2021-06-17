TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) Short Interest Down 22.6% in May

TORM plc (NASDAQ:TRMD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 152,800 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the May 13th total of 197,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of TRMD opened at $8.89 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. TORM has a 1-year low of $6.34 and a 1-year high of $10.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.26 million, a PE ratio of 55.56 and a beta of -362.14. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.11.

TORM (NASDAQ:TRMD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. TORM had a return on equity of 0.99% and a net margin of 1.66%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of TORM from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of TORM by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 53,812,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,058,000 after acquiring an additional 466,552 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in TORM during the 4th quarter worth $5,872,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in TORM during the 1st quarter worth $2,583,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its position in TORM by 79.7% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 53,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 23,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORM in the first quarter valued at about $314,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

TORM Company Profile

TORM plc, a product tanker company, engages in the transportation of refined oil products and crude oil worldwide. The company transports gasoline, jet fuel, naphtha, and diesel. As of March 1, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 80 vessels. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

