Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Short Interest Update

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.

Shares of USLB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $39.51.

Get Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 113.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period.

Recommended Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.