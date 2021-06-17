Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) Short Interest Update

Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:USLB) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 6,600 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the May 13th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 13.2 days.
Shares of USLB opened at $39.40 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.82. Invesco Russell 1000 Low Beta Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $29.73 and a twelve month high of $39.51.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%.
