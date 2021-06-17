Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 44.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,106 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,220 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IDV. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,315 shares during the period. TCF National Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 103,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,057,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares in the last quarter.

IDV stock opened at $33.29 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.12. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1-year low of $30.57 and a 1-year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

