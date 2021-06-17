Haverford Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 3,933 Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Haverford Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Ventas by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. raised its holdings in Ventas by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 4,872 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Ventas by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 86,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,596,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. 91.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total transaction of $1,005,929.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 759,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $42,257,938.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard I. Gilchrist sold 8,934 shares of Ventas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.04, for a total transaction of $482,793.36. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,226,988.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,086 shares of company stock valued at $2,452,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

VTR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ventas from $50.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Ventas from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Ventas in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ventas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

Shares of Ventas stock opened at $57.77 on Thursday. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.19 and a fifty-two week high of $59.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.08, a P/E/G ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.54.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.85). The business had revenue of $910.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $896.37 million. Ventas had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 0.89%. Ventas’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th. Ventas’s payout ratio is currently 54.22%.

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

