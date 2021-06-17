Sei Investments Co. Has $11.06 Million Stock Holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR)

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) by 0.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 171,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 678 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Smartsheet were worth $11,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Smartsheet by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 22,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Smartsheet by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 11,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Smartsheet by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 86,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,532,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in Smartsheet by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after buying an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Smartsheet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Smartsheet from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Smartsheet from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Smartsheet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.81.

In other Smartsheet news, CEO Mark Patrick Mader sold 20,144 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total transaction of $1,093,013.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 399,331 shares in the company, valued at $21,667,700.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Eugene Farrell sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total value of $992,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 41,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,583,815.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 331,915 shares of company stock worth $21,051,666. 6.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Smartsheet stock opened at $64.38 on Thursday. Smartsheet Inc has a 12 month low of $40.21 and a 12 month high of $85.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.74 and a beta of 1.40.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. Smartsheet had a negative return on equity of 22.90% and a negative net margin of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $117.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.76 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Smartsheet’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Smartsheet Inc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

