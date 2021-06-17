Haverford Trust Co. Lowers Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Haverford Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,591 shares during the quarter. Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GE. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.5% in the first quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 17,517 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in General Electric by 1.6% in the first quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 49,539 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $651,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. boosted its holdings in General Electric by 7.2% in the first quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 11,810 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 22,867 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC boosted its holdings in General Electric by 3.6% in the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 22,824 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. 63.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE opened at $13.44 on Thursday. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $14.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm has a market cap of $117.98 billion, a PE ratio of -29.22, a P/E/G ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.46.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 1.53% and a negative net margin of 4.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.00 price target on General Electric and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on General Electric in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

