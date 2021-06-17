Haverford Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 8,785 Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS)

Haverford Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Masco Co. (NYSE:MAS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,785 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Masco by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,089,153 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,203,342,000 after purchasing an additional 303,715 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Masco by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,108,106 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $390,448,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Masco by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,525,873 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $248,608,000 after purchasing an additional 969,633 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,122,520 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $246,939,000 after purchasing an additional 644,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Masco by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,778,682 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $207,563,000 after purchasing an additional 134,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.99% of the company’s stock.

MAS stock opened at $58.91 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.30. The company has a market capitalization of $14.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77 and a beta of 1.34. Masco Co. has a 52-week low of $47.47 and a 52-week high of $68.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.62, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.29.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The construction company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.23. Masco had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 361.42%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Masco’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Masco Co. will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.235 per share. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Masco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.13%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MAS. TheStreet lowered shares of Masco from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist increased their price target on shares of Masco from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Masco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Masco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.59.

In other Masco news, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 344,701 shares in the company, valued at $21,654,116.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 32,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $2,089,640.34. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 89,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,851,370.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,385,570 in the last three months. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

