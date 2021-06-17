Oracle Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.32 (NYSE:ORCL)

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.32 per share by the enterprise software provider on Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th.

Oracle has increased its dividend by 33.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

NYSE ORCL opened at $77.08 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $78.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $222.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.79. Oracle has a 1 year low of $51.32 and a 1 year high of $85.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.04 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 116.15% and a net margin of 32.32%. The company’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oracle will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ORCL shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Oracle from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Oracle from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Oracle from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.62.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.31, for a total transaction of $76,256,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,218,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $147,114,835.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total value of $112,042,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,244,792,210.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 8,320,000 shares of company stock valued at $625,629,100. Corporate insiders own 39.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Oracle stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,772 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.50% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

