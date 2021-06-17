McRae Industries, Inc. (MCRAA) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 15th

McRae Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) announced a dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.52 per share on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th.

Shares of McRae Industries stock opened at $29.63 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.45. McRae Industries has a one year low of $17.10 and a one year high of $35.00. The company has a market cap of $56.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.94 and a beta of 0.56.

McRae Industries (OTCMKTS:MCRAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $20.24 million for the quarter.

McRae Industries, Inc manufactures and sells military combat boots for the United States Army. The company also imports and sells western and work boots. It offers its products for men, women, and children under the Dan Post, Laredo Western Boots, Dingo, John Deere, Johnny Poppers, McRae Industrial, and McRae Footwear brand names.

