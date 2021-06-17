Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) Plans $0.14 — Dividend

Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) announced a — dividend on Tuesday, June 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.1428 per share on Tuesday, July 27th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 22nd.

Shares of NYSE TIMB opened at $12.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.54. TIM has a 52-week low of $9.92 and a 52-week high of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.25.

TIMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TIM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of TIM from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded TIM from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

TIM SA operates as a telecommunications company in Brazil. It offers mobile and fixed telephony, and broadband Internet access through wireless handsets or other data devices; and fixed-line ultra-broadband service. The company provides services for individuals as well as corporate solutions for small, medium, and large companies.

